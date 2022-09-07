Germany's Scholz invited UK's Truss to Berlin -German spokesperson

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during the budget debate in the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss by phone on Wednesday and invited her to visit Berlin soon, a German government spokesperson said.

"They exchanged views on current topics. The Chancellor has invited his British counterpart to Berlin for an inaugural visit soon," said the spokesperson in a statement, adding Scholz also conveyed his congratulations to Truss on taking office.

There were no further details.

