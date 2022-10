BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Berlin on Monday, a German government spokesperson said.

No joint news conference is planned for after the meeting, the spokesperson said at a regular government news conference on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.