Germany's Scholz to meet Macron, von der Leyen in Paris next week
BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be in Paris on Monday, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union's Ursula von der Leyen, said a government spokesperson.
It will be Scholz's first time taking part an event put on by the European Round Table for Industry, said spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit in a regular news conference on Friday.
Scholz will also meet with the European Central Bank's Christine Lagarde on Tuesday as part of a regular exchange of views.
Reporting by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel
