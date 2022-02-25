Germany's Scholz to meet Macron, von der Leyen in Paris next week

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a joint news conference, ahead of a Weimar Triangle meeting to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis, in Berlin, Germany February 8, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be in Paris on Monday, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union's Ursula von der Leyen, said a government spokesperson.

It will be Scholz's first time taking part an event put on by the European Round Table for Industry, said spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit in a regular news conference on Friday.

Scholz will also meet with the European Central Bank's Christine Lagarde on Tuesday as part of a regular exchange of views.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.