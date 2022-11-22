Germany's Scholz: must be prepared for Ukraine war escalation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the budget debate in the plenary hall of the German lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany must be ready for the situation in Ukraine to escalate, speaking at a conference in Berlin hosted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

He said the 100 billion euro ($102.76 billion) defence fund announced in the wake of Russia's invasion had been the result of a lesson learned to build up the German military's defence stocks.

($1 = 0.9731 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

