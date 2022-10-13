Germany's Scholz: Putin's war against Ukraine part of larger crusade against West















BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the implications of the war in Ukraine for the West in a speech on Thursday, calling it part of a crusade by Russia against liberal democracy.

"(Russian President) Vladimir Putin and his enablers have made one thing very clear: this war is not only about Ukraine. They consider their war against Ukraine to be part of a larger crusade, a crusade against liberal democracy," said Scholz in a recorded speech at the Progressive Governance Summit in Berlin.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Miranda Murray











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.