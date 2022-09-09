Germany's Scholz: Queen Elizabeth embodied the best of Europe's shared inheritance

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A view shows a portrait and flowers placed to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her death, as mourners visit the British Embassy in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany joins Britain in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth, whose sense of duty was "legendary" and who helped German-British reconciliation after the Second World War, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"The Queen embodied the best of our shared European inheritance, democracy and the rule of law," Scholz said in a televised statement.

"I have conveyed our condolences to British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Germany also mourns the British Queen Elizabeth. We wish her successor Charles III strength, skill and the necessary luck for his new post."

Reporting by Matthias Williams, editing by Rachel More

