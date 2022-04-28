Germany's Scholz says Putin clinging to idea of 'forced peace' in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the Germany-Japan Business Dialogue in Tokyo, Japan, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz said a strong German military was necessary as a deterrent against a Russian attack and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for clinging to the idea of a "forced peace" in Ukraine, which he said would not work.

Scholz, speaking in Tokyo on Thursday, said Germany was looking to create closer ties with countries that share its values, naming Japan and India, among others.

Deglobalisation should not become an excuse for protectionism, he said, adding that global trade should continue to be free and fair.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

