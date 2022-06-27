Germany's Scholz says talks on Russia gold ban still ongoing

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks next to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/Pool

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Discussions on an import ban on Russian gold are ongoing and need to be held with European Union partners, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told broadcaster ZDF on Monday.

The European Union gave a cautious response on Sunday to a plan from Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada to ban imports of newly mined or refined Russian gold. read more

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

