1 minute read
Germany's Scholz says talks on Russia gold ban still ongoing
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Discussions on an import ban on Russian gold are ongoing and need to be held with European Union partners, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told broadcaster ZDF on Monday.
The European Union gave a cautious response on Sunday to a plan from Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada to ban imports of newly mined or refined Russian gold. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.