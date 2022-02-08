Skip to main content
Germany's Scholz says talks with Duda, Macron aim to 'prevent war in Europe'

A handout from the Bundesregierung shows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a video conference with U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders speaking about Russia and Ukraine from the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2022. Picture taken January 24, 2022. Jesco Denzel/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany, France and Poland will discuss ways to de-escalate tensions over the Russian military build-up on the border of Ukraine in their talks late on Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"Our common goal is to prevent a war in Europe," Scholz said alongside President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda ahead of talks in the German chancellery.

