Germany's Scholz says talks with Duda, Macron aim to 'prevent war in Europe'
BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany, France and Poland will discuss ways to de-escalate tensions over the Russian military build-up on the border of Ukraine in their talks late on Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
"Our common goal is to prevent a war in Europe," Scholz said alongside President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda ahead of talks in the German chancellery.
Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Writing by Sarah Marsh
