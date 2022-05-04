Germany's Scholz says Ukraine must help mend ties after president visit debacle

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the media during a news conference following a special German cabinet meeting at the government's guest house Schloss Meseberg in Meseberg, Gransee, Germany May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday there was a "problem" in Germany's relations with Ukraine after the German president was stopped from visiting Kyiv last month, adding that it was up to Ukraine to help resolve the row.

"It is a problem for the German government and for the German people that the president was asked not to come," Scholz told reporters following talks with his cabinet.

"Ukraine must also play its part," Scholz said when asked how the tensions could be defused, but he did not give concrete examples on what Kiev could do to improve the situation.

