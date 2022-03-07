Germany's Scholz to speak with Zelenskiy on Monday - govt spokesperson

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks by a map of Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion, at the Bundeswehr Operations Command in Schwielowsee, Germany March 4, 2022. Clemens Bilan/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday, a German government spokesperson said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also in contact with both sides, spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told journalists at a regular news conference on Monday, adding any diplomatic initiatives that could lead to the end of the war in Ukraine were welcome.

