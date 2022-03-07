1 minute read
Germany's Scholz to speak with Zelenskiy on Monday - govt spokesperson
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday, a German government spokesperson said.
French President Emmanuel Macron is also in contact with both sides, spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told journalists at a regular news conference on Monday, adding any diplomatic initiatives that could lead to the end of the war in Ukraine were welcome.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Miranda Murray and Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Paul Carrel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.