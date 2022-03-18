Germany's Scholz urges ceasefire in call with Russia's Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on as he addresses the media with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (not seen) during a statement prior to a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, a German government spokesperson said.

In their nearly hour-long conversation, Scholz also stressed that the humanitarian situation needed to be improved and progress needed to be made in finding a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, said the spokesperson.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Thomas Escritt

