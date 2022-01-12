Germany's Scholz urges compulsory COVID-19 jabs for all adults

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during his first questioning session with lawmakers at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany should make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday.

The leader of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) in the legislature had said on Tuesday that he expected a bill on making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to be voted on by parliament in March.

Lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) heckled Scholz on Wednesday over his government's plans, saying they say were splitting German society, and held up signs reading "freedom instead of division."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Zuzanna Szymanska Writing by Sarah Marsh Editing by Miranda Murray and Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.