Germany's Scholz urges North Korea to stop ballistic missile tests















SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile tests were a sign of a "still dangerous situation" on the Korean peninsula.

Scholz, who is visiting South Korea after attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, also urged North Korea to stop carrying out ballistic missile tests, calling them a "threat to peace" in the region.

He made the remarks after a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas.

Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Hugh Lawson











