Germany's Scholz watching France unrest with concern

EU leaders meet in Brussels
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a press conference following European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 30, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany was watching the unrest in France "with concern".

French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a state visit to Germany that was set to begin Sunday because of turmoil on French streets in the wake of the police shooting of a teenager of North African descent.

Scholz, in an interview with Germany's ARD television, said that, while watching with concern, he was confident that Macron would successfully calm the situation.

"I don't expect that France will become unstable, even if the images of course are very distressing," he said.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Tom Sims Editing by David Goodman and Editing by Kevin Liffey

