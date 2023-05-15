Girl shot in head in Belgrade school shooting dies - health ministry

[1/3] People react as they pay tribute following a school mass shooting, after a boy opened fire on others, killing fellow students and staff, in Belgrade, Serbia May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic/File... Read more















BELGRADE, May 15 (Reuters) - A girl who was shot in the head in a mass elementary school shooting in Belgrade on May 3 died in hospital on Monday, Serbia's health ministry said in the statement.

"Despite urgent surgery and all intensive care treatment undertaken, the patient who suffered serious head injuries in the shooting in the school "Vladislav Ribnikar" died," the ministry said.

On May 3, a 13-year-old boy shot dead eight pupils and a school guard in the first mass school shooting in Serbia.

Just a day later, a 21-year-old man killed eight and wounded 14 others with an assault rifle. Both shooters surrendered to the police.

The two mass shootings angered citizens across Serbia who launched protests demanding the resignations of the interior minister and head of the security agency, as well as a ban on violent content on some TV stations.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac Editing by Christina Fincher











