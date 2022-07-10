Global CEOs to announce 6.7 billion euros of investment at Macron’s Versailles summit

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he speaks during the presentation of the "France 2030" investment plan at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France, October 12, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - International investors will announce 6.7 billion euros ($6.82 billion) of investment in France at the fifth edition of President Emmanuel Macron’s Choose France summit to be held in Versailles on Monday, his office said.

The 14 investment projects from companies such as FedEx , Akzonobel (AKZO.AS) and Raytheon Technologies , will create 4,000 jobs in France, the Elysée palace said.

For the past five years, Macron has sought to woo global investors by rolling out the red carpet to top CEOs at annual summits at the glamorous former royal palace of Versailles.

($1 = 0.9820 euros)

Reporting by Michel Rose, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

