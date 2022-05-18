Google says its Russian bank account has been seized

A view of the main lobby of building BV200, during a tour of Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California, U.S. May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy.

"Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy," the spokesperson said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.