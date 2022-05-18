1 minute read
Google says its Russian bank account has been seized
May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy.
"Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy," the spokesperson said. read more
