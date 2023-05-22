Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian 'sabotage group' crossed border

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, outside Moscow
Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 24, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

May 22 (Reuters) - The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Monday that a Ukrainian army 'sabotage group' had entered Russian territory in the Graivoron district, which borders Ukraine.

In a statement on Telegram, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Russian army and security forces were taking measures to repel the incursion.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Baza, which is linked to Russia's security services, had published footage apparently showing a Ukrainian tank attacking a Russian border post.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the reports.

