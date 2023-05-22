Governor of Russia's Belgorod says Ukrainian 'sabotage group' crossed border















May 22 (Reuters) - The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Monday that a Ukrainian army 'sabotage group' had entered Russian territory in the Graivoron district, which borders Ukraine.

In a statement on Telegram, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Russian army and security forces were taking measures to repel the incursion.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Baza, which is linked to Russia's security services, had published footage apparently showing a Ukrainian tank attacking a Russian border post.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the reports.

