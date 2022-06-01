Governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says Russia controls 70% of Sievierodonetsk
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 1 (Reuters) - Russian forces are now in control of around 70% of Sievierodonetsk, a strategically important city in Ukraine's east, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Wednesday.
"Some Ukrainian troops have retreated to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions," Gaidai said on the Telegram messaging app.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.