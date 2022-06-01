Governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says Russia controls 70% of Sievierodonetsk

A local resident walks along an empty street with residential buildings damaged by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

June 1 (Reuters) - Russian forces are now in control of around 70% of Sievierodonetsk, a strategically important city in Ukraine's east, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Wednesday.

"Some Ukrainian troops have retreated to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions," Gaidai said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.