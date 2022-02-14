1 minute read
Greece advises its citizens in Ukraine to depart "immediately"
ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greece's foreign ministry issued an advisory on Monday urging Greek nationals in Ukraine to depart "immediately".
The United States said on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack. read more
Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou
