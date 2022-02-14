Greece advises its citizens in Ukraine to depart "immediately"

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greece's foreign ministry issued an advisory on Monday urging Greek nationals in Ukraine to depart "immediately".

The United States said on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.