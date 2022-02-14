Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Greece advises its citizens in Ukraine to depart "immediately"

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greece's foreign ministry issued an advisory on Monday urging Greek nationals in Ukraine to depart "immediately".

The United States said on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters