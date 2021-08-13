Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Greece appoints new minister to handle wildfire aftermath

3 minute read

Burnt hillsides are seen following a wildfire near the village of Pefki on the island of Evia, Greece, August 12, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Reshuffle meant to improve response to natural disasters
  • Fires remain under control, fire brigade officials say
  • Public anger simmering over handling of wildfires

ATHENS, Aug 13 (Reuters - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday appointed a new minister in charge of recovery from natural disasters in a bid to defuse growing anger over the struggle to curb wildfires that have charred thousands of hectares of forest.

Mitsotakis has this week apologised for delays in the firefighting effort while defending his government's action and authorising a 500-million-euro ($586.95 million) relief package. read more

Hundreds of houses and businesses have been destroyed and around 65,000 hectares (160,620 acres) of forest destroyed by the conflagrations since the start of August, with relief finally brought by rain on Thursday on Evia, Greece's second-largest island and the scene of some of the worst blazes.

Fire brigade officials told Reuters that forest fires on Evia and in the mainland Western Peloponnese and Northern Attica regions remained under control but that many firefighters had stayed on in the areas to fight possible flare-ups.

"The internal government reshuffle is aimed at strengthening the response to natural disasters and crises and at supporting residents of the fire-affected areas," a senior government official told Reuters.

The new deputy minister, Christos Triantopoulos, will be responsible for aid and recovery from natural disasters, a new post created to compensate businesses and families hard hit by recent blazes.

With a string of deadly wildfires burning in countries from Turkey to Algeria amidst record summer heatwaves, extreme weather events caused by climate change have become a central policy challenge to governments across the Mediterranean.

In Greece, one civilian has been killed and another died helping prepare fire defences. Two injured firefighters are in hospital.

Other new faces in the Greek government include Ioannis Economou, a deputy agriculture minister, as government spokesman - a position that had been vacant since March.

($1 = 0.8519 euros)

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Ingrid Melander and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 7:58 AM UTC

Italy's problem bank casts shadow over Draghi's summer break

When Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi returns from his brief summer break one of the thorniest items on his "to do" list will be finally fixing the woes of the world's oldest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS).

Europe
Credit Suisse proposes adding two risk experts to its board
Europe
Decline and near fall of Italy's Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank
Europe
EU foreign policy chief urges Afghan government to work with Taliban
Europe
European stocks head for record run as summer rally rolls on