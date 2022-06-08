Greece detects first case of monkeypox infection

Two samples of suspected cases of monkeypox go through a process of nucleic acid extraction as they get tested at a microbiology lab at La Paz Hospital in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

ATHENS, June 8 (Reuters) - Greece has detected its first case of the rare monkeypox virus infection in a traveler, according to initial tests, the country's national health agency EODY said in a statement on Wednesday.

The patient, who had recently traveled to Portugal, is in hospital and is in a steady condition, EODY said. Samples have been sent for further confirmation tests.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.