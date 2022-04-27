Greece to help Bulgaria following Russia's Gazprom halt of gas supply

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during an interview with Reuters in Athens, Greece, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

ATHENS, April 27 (Reuters) - Greece will help Bulgaria following Russian gas producer Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) decision to halt supply to Sofia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis has also called an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss Greece's gas supply adequacy and the impact of Gazprom's decisions, his office said in a statement without providing any further detail.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.