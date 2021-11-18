Europe
Greece imposes more COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated
ATHENS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Greece will impose more restrictions for those not vaccinated against COVID-19 from next week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday following a steep rise in infections in recent weeks.
The measures were announced by Mitsotakis in a televised address to the nation and include barring unvaccinated citizens from all indoor spaces including cinemas, museums and gyms.
