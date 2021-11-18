Greece imposes more COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated

A shop employee checks customers’ vaccination certificates against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the government imposed further measures for unvaccinated citizens, in Athens, Greece, November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

ATHENS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Greece will impose more restrictions for those not vaccinated against COVID-19 from next week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday following a steep rise in infections in recent weeks.

The measures were announced by Mitsotakis in a televised address to the nation and include barring unvaccinated citizens from all indoor spaces including cinemas, museums and gyms.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris Editing by Mark Heinrich

