Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Greece to offer COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries - spokeswoman

Reuters
1 minute read

A nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly-opened vaccination centre in Athens, Greece, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

Greece will supply its northern neighbours Albania and North Macedonia with 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the country's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"Greece, in coordination with the European Commission, as most European countries do for their neighbours, will offer vaccines...20,000 doses to North Macedonia and 20,000 to Albania," Aristotelia Peloni told a news conference.

Peloni would not say when this will happen.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:06 AM UTCHong Kong authorises COVID-19 vaccine for 12-year-olds and above

Hong Kong will open its COVID-19 vaccine scheme to children aged 12 and above for the first time, the government said on Thursday, as it pursues a broader campaign across the city to incentivise its 7.5 million residents to get vaccinated.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEXCLUSIVE COVID-19 far more widespread in Indonesia than official data show: studies
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan plans to donate 1.2 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan - NHK
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTaiwan says in vaccine talks with Pfizer and J&J
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia orders 300 mln COVID-19 shots before approval as court asks for vaccine 'roadmap'