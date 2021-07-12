Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Greece orders COVID vaccination for healthcare workers as cases rise

Healthcare workers chat at the hallway of a vaccination centre during a media tour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS, July 12 (Reuters) - Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be mandatory in Greece for healthcare workers and nursing home staff as new infections in the country continue to rise, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

The measure for nursing home staff is effective immediately, while healthcare workers will have to be vaccinated starting Sept. 1, he said.

Mitsotakis also announced new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, such as only allowing vaccinated customers indoors in bars, cinemas, theaters and other closed spaces.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by James Mackenzie

