Skip to main content

Europe

Greece sees jump in international arrivals in August

1 minute read
1/2

A group of British tourists arrives at Corfu International Airport as Britain eased quarantine rules, in Corfu, Greece July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Adonis Skordilis/File Photo

ATHENS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - International air traffic to Greece picked up strongly in August at the peak of the summer tourism season, civil aviation authority data showed on Friday.

Arrivals nearly doubled in that month to 3,042,098, from 1,666,222 a year earlier when the world was gripped by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.

Greece, where about a fifth of economic output comes from tourism, suffered its most severe air traffic slump on record in 2020, with arrivals down 75% from the previous year.

This year, with vaccination rollouts and widely available testing for COVID-19, the government is expecting a 50% rise from the levels seen in 2019, before the pandemic struck, when the country welcomed a record of more than 30 million tourists.

Overall traffic at Greek airports was up 53.7% for the first eight months of the year but it was still down 53.8% versus the same period in 2019, the data showed.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:22 AM UTC

Kremlin foes accuse Google and Apple of bowing to censorship

Opposition activists in Russia accused Alphabet's Google and Apple of caving in to Kremlin pressure on Friday after they removed an anti-government tactical voting app from their stores on the first day of a parliamentary election.

Europe
Supply fears lead EU vaccine industry to seek home comforts
Europe
Albania votes in its first female dominated government
Europe
Australian PM says he made clear to France possibility of scrapping submarine deal
Europe
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi cautions Britain over N.Irish peace deal