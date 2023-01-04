Greece takes measures to tackle medicine shortages















ATHENS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Greece announced on Wednesday additional measures to deal with certain drug shortages, a problem it said was global and attributed to an increase in seasonal virus infections, supply chain issues, the energy crisis and reduced exports from Asia.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said that although Greece had enough supplies for now, the production of generic drugs in Greek factories would be increased and controls at pharmacy stores and big drug warehouses would take place to check if they have the reserves required under Greek law.

"There is a shortage in certain branded drugs containing paracetamol, antibiotics and respiratory devices ... particularly for children," Plevris said during a news conference, adding that so far the issue is being addressed with generic drugs.

The minister added that he has sent a letter to the European Union health commissioner requesting better coordination and a wider intervention to tackle the issue.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Bill Berkrot











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.