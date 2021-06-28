Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Greece unveils incentives to boost vaccination rates in young people

A nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly-opened vaccination centre in Athens, Greece, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday that young people who take the first shot against the COVID-19 disease will be eligible for a cash reward, another incentive offered to Greeks as part of his government's drive to boost vaccination rates.

"With the first jab of the vaccineε (they) will get a prepaid card of 150 euros," Mitsotakis told a ministerial meeting.

With coronavirus cases easing, Greece last week ended the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors. Effective on Monday, fully vaccinated Greeks can also go to work or to gyms without the need of self-tests.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

