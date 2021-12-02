Greece's first case of Omicron variant detected on Crete

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ATHENS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Greece has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, in a Greek citizen on the island of Crete who had returned from South Africa last month, its Health Minister Thanos Plevris told reporters on Thursday.

The man, who has mild syptoms, and all his contacts have been quarantined, the head of Greece's public health agency EODY Theoklis Zaoutis said.

His contacts have tested negative so far and have been closely watched by Greek authorities, he added.

Increasing numbers of countries are reporting cases of the variant, which the World Health Organization has said carries a very high global risk of causing surges of infection. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by John Stonestreet and Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.