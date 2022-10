ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus shrank in August compared to the same month last year while tourism revenue surged, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

Central bank data showed the current account surplus fell to 449 million euros ($439.35 million) from 1.402 billion euros in August 2021.

($1 = 1.0220 euros)

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos











