Greek conservatives lead in national election-exit poll
ATHENS, May 21 (Reuters) - Greek conservatives were leading over the leftist Syriza in elections on Sunday, a joint exit poll by six polling agencies showed.
The exit poll gave the conservative New Democracy party between 36-40% of the vote versus 25-29% for the leftist Syriza party, which governed the country in 2015-2019, at the peak of Greece's financial crisis.
The projections suggested that New Democracy was not likely to win outright.
EXIT POLL
Exit poll conducted by: ALCO, Marc, Metron Analysis, MRB Hellas, Pulse and GPO
* ND: Conservative party, leader PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Syriza: Leftist party, leader Alexis Tsipras
PASOK: Socialist party, leader Nikos Androulakis
KKE: Communist party, leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas
Mera25: Leftist party, leader Yanis Varoufakis
EL: Right-wing Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution), leader Kyriakos Velopoulos
Plefsi Eleftherias, leftist party, leader Zoe Constantopoulou
