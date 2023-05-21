Greek conservatives lead in national election-exit poll

[1/4] Supporters of New Democracy conservative party react at the party's main election kiosk after the announcement of the first exit polls, in Athens, Greece, May 21, 2023. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis















ATHENS, May 21 (Reuters) - Greek conservatives were leading over the leftist Syriza in elections on Sunday, a joint exit poll by six polling agencies showed.

The exit poll gave the conservative New Democracy party between 36-40% of the vote versus 25-29% for the leftist Syriza party, which governed the country in 2015-2019, at the peak of Greece's financial crisis.

The projections suggested that New Democracy was not likely to win outright.

EXIT POLL

Exit poll conducted by: ALCO, Marc, Metron Analysis, MRB Hellas, Pulse and GPO

* ND: Conservative party, leader PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Syriza: Leftist party, leader Alexis Tsipras

PASOK: Socialist party, leader Nikos Androulakis

KKE: Communist party, leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas

Mera25: Leftist party, leader Yanis Varoufakis

EL: Right-wing Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution), leader Kyriakos Velopoulos

Plefsi Eleftherias, leftist party, leader Zoe Constantopoulou

Reporting by Athens newsroom











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.