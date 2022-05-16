Greek man gets life sentence for killing British wife

A 33-year-old man, who is charged with the intentional homicide of his 20-year-old wife, is escorted to the court for the beginning of his trial in Athens, Greece, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi/File Photo

ATHENS, May 16 (Reuters) - A Greek man, who confessed to killing his young British wife in front of their 11-month-old child last year, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday in a case which has prompted widespread public outrage.

Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34, the only witness in the case, had initially claimed that thieves broke into their house in the outskirts of Athens, strangled his wife, Caroline Crouch, and killed their dog, Roxy.

Following evidence from CCTV cameras at the house and a smartwatch worn by his 20-year-old wife, the man, a professional helicopter pilot, confessed to murder.

During the trial, the man said that he had a fight with his wife just before the murder on May 11 2021 and that he had regretted his actions.

The court sentenced him to life in prison for the murder of his wife and to an additional 10 years for killing their dog, according to theAthens News Agency.

The agency cited the state prosecutor as saying: "justice would be served over this human tragedy but not moral vindication for the victims still alive, Caroline's mother and daughter."

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Tomasz Janowski

