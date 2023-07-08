Greek parliament gives backing to new government's four-year plan

Greece holds general election, in Athens
New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis makes statements at the party's headquarters, after the general election, in Athens, Greece, June 25, 2023. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi/File Photo

ATHENS, July 8 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's new government won a key vote in parliament on Saturday after promising to rebuild the country's credit rating, create jobs, raise wages and cut taxes.

Mitsotakis, 55, has announced a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) program that includes one-off handouts to pensioners, pay rises to the public sector and an increase in the tax-exemption threshold by 1,000 euros for households with children from next year.

Mitsotakis won 158 sets in the 300-seat parliament in a June 25 national election, securing a second term and a clear majority to push ahead with his finance plan. Greece emerged from a huge debt crisis five years ago that rocked the euro zone.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Mike Harrison

