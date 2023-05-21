Greek PM Mitsotakis says has won decisive mandate to govern















ATHENS, May 21 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis claimed victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday, saying he had a mandate to form a strong autonomous government.

Early official results indicated on Sunday that Mitsotakis' conservative New Democracy party was set for a big win in Greece's election, but was short of the majority needed to form a one-party government.

"The ballot results are decisive. They show that New Democracy has the approval of the people to rule, strong and autonomous," Mitsotakis said.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou











