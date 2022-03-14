Greek PM Mitsotakis tests positive for COVID-19

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attends a Sunday service at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a video message on Instagram on Monday.

"Recently, we are all occupied with the war in Ukraine and increased prices but the coronavirus is still here. I tested positive this morning and therefore will isolate at home and work from there," Mitsotakis said, wearing a mask.

Mitsotakis, triple vaccinated against COVID-19, met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul on Sunday. read more

Greece recorded 11,986 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number registered there since the pandemic broke out to 2.63 million.

"Triple vaccination offers the best possible protection against severe disease, and I'm certain that everything will go well and I will very soon return to the office," Mitsotakis said.

