Greek PM says pensions to rise for first time in more than a decade

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a news conference at the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki, Greece, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

ATHENS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday the minimum wage would rise again next year and pensions would be increased for the first time since the financial crisis erupted more than a decade ago.

During his annual economic policy speech from the northern city of Thessaloniki, Mitsotakis said about 1.5 million pensioners would benefit from the increase.

The conservative premier, who faces parliamentary elections in 2023, also announced a 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion) plan to help young people rent or purchase a house.

($1 = 0.9961 euros)

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou Editing by Mark Potter

