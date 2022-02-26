Greek PM tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy ready to provide help

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks to press as he arrives for an emergency European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building, on the situation in Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion in Brussels, Belgium February 24, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

ATHENS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, saying Greece had favoured the harshest European Union sanctions against Russia after its attack and stood ready to provide assistance.

Greece's health ministry is sending medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine, Mitsotakis' office said.

Greece's embassy staff and its ambassador in Kyiv, who left the city on Friday by car on safety concerns, had safely passed the Moldavian border, the ambassador himself and foreign ministry officials said.

Consulates in Mariupol and Odessa will remain open to assist Greek citizens and expatriates, they added. read more

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Clelia Oziel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.