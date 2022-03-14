Greek PM tells Zelenskiy EU sanctions will help pressure Russia

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives for an emergency European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building, on the situation in Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion in Brussels, Belgium February 24, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday the full implementation of sanctions by European Union countries would help put pressure on Russia to stop attacks.

The two leaders discussed the impact of Russia's invasion by phone, the Greek premier's office said.

"The (Greek) prime minister stressed ... that the full implementation of sanctions by all member states and allies will help increase pressure on Russia to stop the attacks," Mitsotakis' office said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Mitsotakis assured Zelenskiy that the Greek government fully supports Ukraine. Greece was sending aid and was ready to host refugees.

The two leaders also agreed on the need for a humanitarian corridor in stricken regions such as Mariupol, where hundreds of ethnic Greeks live. Athens is also making efforts to evacuate its consul general and other people from Mariupol.

Mitsotakis discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.