Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Greek police use tear gas, water canon during Athens vaccine protest

1 minute read

ATHENS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Greek police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse a group of people who threw flares and other objects during a protest in central Athens on Sunday against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than 7,000 people, some holding crosses, rallied outside the Greek parliament to protest against the inoculations. Similar protests in Athens last month also saw violence.

About 5.7 million people out of a total population of 11 million have been fully vaccinated, and polls have shown that most Greeks favour mandatory vaccination for certain groups such as healthcare workers and nursing home staff.

However, hundreds of Greek frontline workers protested on Thursday against a plan to make inoculations mandatory for the care sector on Sept. 1.

Cases remain high in Greece, which has reported a total of 581,315 cases since the start of the pandemic last year and 13,636 deaths. There were 1,582 new daily cases on Sunday.

Reporting by Costas Baltas; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · August 28, 2021 · 5:08 PM UTC

Number of French COVID-19 intensive care patients drops

The number of people in French hospital intensive care units due to COVID-19 dipped on Saturday for the first time in nine days, dropping by 11 to 2,259 in total.

Europe
'We want peace from the world,' Afghans protest in Athens
Europe
NATO allies struggle to keep Kabul airport open for aid after withdrawal
Europe
Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
Europe
Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries.