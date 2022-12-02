Greek police investigates arson outside Italian deputy ambassador's home















ATHENS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Police in Greece are investigating an arson attack on cars in the parking lot of the Italian deputy ambassador's home in Athens, a police official said on Friday.

"One car was destroyed and a second one suffered limited damage," the official said.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is in Athens to attend a private meeting of the European People's Party. He will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis later on Friday.

Greece's foreign ministry condemned the attack.

Arson attacks against businesses and police are frequent in Greece.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Alex Richardson











