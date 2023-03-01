Greek president cuts short Moldova trip after train collision















CHISINAU, March 1 (Reuters) - Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Wednesday she was cutting short a visit to Moldova to return to Greece following a train collision in which officials said at least 36 people were killed.

"Unfortunately, I have to interrupt my visit in order to be close to my people, to support those who need it," she told a joint news conference in the Moldovan capital Chisinau with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Rescuers operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.

"I express my condolences to those who lost loved ones or suffered in this disaster. Even at this moment, a life-saving operation is going on to help those who are on this death train."

Her planned two-visit to Moldova began on Wednesday morning with a meeting with Sandu, and she had been due to hold meetings with parliamentary and government leaders.

