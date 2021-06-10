Asia Pacific
Greenland and Faroe Islands to get more active role in Arctic Council - Danish PM
Greenland and the Faroe Islands will get a more active and prominent role in the Arctic Council when representing the Kingdom of Denmark, the Danish prime minister said on Thursday following a meeting between the three nations.
Greenland and the Faroes Islands are sovereign territories under the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen handling most foreign and security matters for them.
