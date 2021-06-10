Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Greenland and Faroe Islands to get more active role in Arctic Council - Danish PM

1 minute read

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for a face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, May 24, 2021. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

Greenland and the Faroe Islands will get a more active and prominent role in the Arctic Council when representing the Kingdom of Denmark, the Danish prime minister said on Thursday following a meeting between the three nations.

Greenland and the Faroes Islands are sovereign territories under the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen handling most foreign and security matters for them.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:49 PM UTCMyanmar authorities open new corruption cases against Suu Kyi

New corruption cases have been opened against Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Thursday.

Asia PacificSingapore to start easing COVID-19 restrictions after infections fall
Asia PacificAstraZeneca says working with Southeast Asian nations on vaccine deliveries
Asia PacificYoung voter anger over housing, jobs threatens Moon’s legacy in South Korea
Asia PacificRescuers search for survivors after Mumbai building collapse kills 11