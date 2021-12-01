Guernsey says issues fishing licenses to 40 EU vessels

Trawlers and fishing boats are docked at the the fishing port in La Turballe, France, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The island of Guernsey has issued fishing licenses to 40 qualifying European Union vessels , Guernsey said on its Twitter feed on Wednesday.

"In line with its licensing roadmap announced in September, the Bailiwick of Guernsey has today issued fishing licenses to 40 qualifying EU vessels under Article 502 of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement," it said.

Annick Girardin, France's seas minister, said earlier on Twitter that France was awaiting 52 licenses from London to fish in UK territorial waters, 59 from Jersey and 43 from Guernsey.

French TV station BFM reported the 40 licenses had been issued to French boats.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Richard Lough

