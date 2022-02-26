Gunfire heard close to govt quarters in central Kyiv - witness

KYIV REGION, Ukraine, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gunfire was heard close to the government quarters in the centre of Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday morning, a witness told Reuters.

Ukraine earlier reported an attack on a military base close to the city centre, which it said had been repelled.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by William Mallard

