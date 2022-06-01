Head of Sievierodonetsk says just 20% of city in Ukrainian hands

A local resident stands next to debris of an open market destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko/File Photo

KYIV, June 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are holding just 20% of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk but there is still hope that they can prevent Russia taking full control, the head of the city administration told Reuters in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Russian forces control 60% of the city, while the rest has become "no-man's land", said Oleksandr Stryuk, the Ukrainian head of the city administration, who declined to give his location.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra

