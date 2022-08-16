Heavy rainfall hits Paris after recent heatwave

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Heavy rainfall hit Paris on Tuesday evening after a recent heatwave across France, affecting metro stations in the French capital.

The RATP transport organisation said several Paris metro stations had been affected by flooding.

Meteo France has said that much of southern France could be hit by storms later this week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Camille Raynaud

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.