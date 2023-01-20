Heavy rains cause flooding on rivers in northern Hungary















JOSVAFO, Hungary, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Unusually heavy rains this month have caused flooding on several waterways in northern Hungary, with the water authority raising the alert as more rains, sleet and snow is expected for the weekend.

In the village of Josvafo, near the border with Slovakia, the local stream flooded some of the streets and roads were closed. The highest 3rd grade alert is in place on the Sajo and Tarna rivers in northern Hungary.

"January used to be a cold month when there was snow, and we used to have floods only in March," said Josvafo Mayor Gabor Jona as he was checking on water levels. "We hope that there will not be more floods but the forecasts say the rain will continue so we have to be prepared."

