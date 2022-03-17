HIGHLIGHTS - Key Macron quotes on his campaign for a second term

French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election in the 2022 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his presidential program at Les Docks de Paris, in Aubervilliers near Paris, France, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday outlined his key reform plans for a second term in office should he win April's election.

Here are his key quotes:

CONTEXT

"Many of the things that we have to do today, in a time of crisis, and that we will have to do in the coming months and years will structure the life of our country in the long run."

"We are at a tipping point where we can make a real difference."

"The rate of unemployment is at its lowest level for 15 years, the youth unemployment rate is at its lowest level for 40 years and the participation rate is at its highest level since we've been measuring it. None of these results can be considered enough."

DEFENSE SPENDING

"We will hit our defense spending objective of 50 billion euros annually by 2025.

"It must be complemented by a greater commitment at a European level. The choices made by several of our neighbours in recent months are a good thing that strengthen us."

Compiled by Richard Lough

